BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A rabid bat was found in the Catawba Heights area of eastern Gaston County July 14, the Gaston County Police Department reported.

The GCPD Animal Care and Enforcement unit reportedly received a call from the 100 block of Maple Circle in reference to a juvenile bat found inside a residence.

Specialists investigated the incident and impounded the bat on Tuesday. After testing by the North Carolina Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh, it was determined it tested positive for rabies.

This was the second confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.

Animal Care and Enforcement said it completed a neighborhood canvass around Maple Circle to notify the community of the positive rabies results and verify rabies vaccinations for family animals.

The Gaston County Department of Health and Human Services also is investigating.

The Animal Care and Enforcement unit stresses the importance of having pets’ valid rabies vaccination.