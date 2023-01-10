Former Ranlo Police Officer Kwaku Riley Agyapon left the hospital, and authorities took him to jail on Wednesday.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The officer who was involved in a New Year’s Day domestic dispute while off-duty that ended with a deadly shooting has been fired, Ranlo Police announced Tuesday.

Kwaku Riley Agyapon was terminated at 2:45 p.m. by the police chief and the town manager.

The Gaston County District Attorney’s Office charged Agyapon with first-degree murder after the shooting on Burlington Avenue Sunday morning on New Year’s Day. Ranlo Police said around 2:15 a.m. officers responded to a home less than half a mile from the police station and found one of their own officers had been involved in a domestic dispute.

Investigators say Agyapon, whose address is listed as being from Gastonia on the Gaston County Jail’s website, was off duty when he was stabbed multiple times and then killed 33-year-old Juan Avalo by using his service weapon. Neighbors say they heard at least five shots. A search warrant obtained by Queen City News revealed Agyapon was off duty at the time of the incident and said the altercation between Riley and Avalo started over Avalo’s significant other. Reports show Avalo traveled to New York following the disturbance. Authorities were unable to serve Avalo with an arrest warrant during that time.

Off-duty officer is released from hospital and arrested for murder: Gaston Co. Sheriff

First responders took Agyapon to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for his injuries. He was released Wednesday and arrested around 1:30 p.m., according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office. He was transferred from Gaston County Jail to Cleveland County Jail, Ranlo Police said late Wednesday. Agyapon faces first-degree murder charges after the preliminary SBI investigation, which was conducted in consultation with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office.

Town officials said Ranlo Police hired Agyapon on Aug. 14, 2022.