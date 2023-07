RANLO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fire officials say a residential home suffered heavy fire damage early Monday.

In an email, Ranlo Fire Chief Douglas Moore said firefighters went to a fire at 101 Duff Street around 2:33 a.m.

Fire Marshal Scott Hunter said five residents escaped the fire, and there were no injuries. Officials called the Red Cross to assist the family.

Moore said the Gaston County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire’s cause.