RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A lottery player took a chance on a Fast Play ticket Friday morning started the Memorial Day weekend by winning the largest jackpot in game history at $1,143,007.

The lucky winner purchased the $10 Jackpot 777 ticket from Metcalf’s Grocery on Tryon School Road in Bessemer City.

The win sets a new record for both a Fast Play jackpot and a Fast Play win.

The jackpot crossed the $1 million mark for the first time on Tuesday night. Previously, the biggest Fast Play win occurred on March 11 when a $20 100X the Cash ticket won a $920,665 jackpot plus the $200,000 cash that comes with a $20 Fast Play purchase.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.