GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man on the run wanted on murder charges was arrested in Gaston County, police said.

The Gaston County Police Department, with assistance from the Belmont Police Department, arrested Chucky Elmore Jr. Elmore was wanted out of Gaffney, South Carolina, for attempted murder and a parole violation.

Detectives from GCPD’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) reportedly received information from Cherokee, South Carolina, officials that Elmore was attempting to hide out at a residence in Gaston County. SIU detectives were able to identify the suspect getting into a vehicle and leaving the residence with a female.

Gaston Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking (FAST) members then attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle Elmore was in, and a short pursuit ensued, police said. Officers from the Belmont Police Department successfully deployed a tire-deflation device that ultimately led to apprehending Elmore without incident.

GCPD said the driver of the vehicle, Tiffany Martin, was also arrested and charged with fleeing to elude arrest. She also was served with an outstanding warrant for financial card fraud.

Elmore is being held at the Gaston County Jail without a bond pending extradition. Martin is being held on a $45,000 secured bond.