CRAMERTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect is now in custody following a search that prompted a brief lockdown at a local school Thursday, Cramerton Police confirmed.
A school official with Cramerton Christian Academy said the school went into a 5-minute lockdown on Thursday, Jan. 4, as police searched the area for the wanted person.
During that search, authorities used a K-9 unit in the northwest area of Cramerton. The wanted suspect was described as a white man, wearing black pants, and a white hat.
Cramerton Police Chief Brad Adams confirmed with Queen City News that they sought the suspect in connection to an assault call made from a Food Lion on Wednesday night.
Authorities said the wanted suspect was also connected to two search warrants. No other information has been given on the suspect at this time.
