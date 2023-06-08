BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search is underway for a man who police said attempted to pull a child from a vehicle in Belmont this week.

The incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. Monday, June 5, near the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Park Street, authorities said.

The child’s mother told Belmont officers that they were in the southbound lane on Park Street, waiting for the light to turn green when a man began walking towards her vehicle.

The suspect then walked to the passenger side of the vehicle where the child was sitting with her window down, police said.

The woman told officers that the man then grabbed her daughter’s arm and attempted to pull her out of the vehicle. The woman was able to drive away safely and call police.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 5’11” to 6’3″ tall, who was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, and black shoes, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to please call Belmont Police at 704-825-3792 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.