GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police announced that a Shelby man suspected in a local April murder was discovered in a Texas jail this week.

Police announced charges against Mackenzie Dalton Roebuck on Friday. Roebuck is facing a murder charge in the death of Demallon Lamarea Anthony White, of Gastonia, on April 29.

Cooke County Jail authorities in Texas held Roebuck, 22, on an arrest warrant. Roebuck’s extradition to Gaston County occurred Thursday. Cooke County is about an hour north of Dallas.

The 25-year-old White died in a Pebblestone Way apartment despite live-saving efforts by police. During the investigation, detectives identified Quinton Payne Palmer-Whitesides and Roebuck as suspects and obtained arrest warrants charging them with murder.

Police apprehended 25-year-old Palmer-Whitesides on May 10.

Police said the investigation is active, and detectives ask anyone with additional information about this case to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.