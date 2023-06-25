LOWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A water advisory was issued for the South Fork River on Saturday due to a sewage leak, according to the Gaston County Communications Office.

The incident happened on June 24, 2023, around 7 p.m., when a 16-inch pipe broke.

Officials say the advisory was issued for the river from Lowell to the south due to the issue, urging everyone to avoid any recreational activities in the water.

The county’s emergency management director Scott Hunter says the action will ‘mitigate the effects of the sewage leak.’

Utility officials are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.