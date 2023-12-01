GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing several charges after firing a gun during a fight with neighbors leading to an hours-long standoff with police in Gaston County.

The incident started around 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1, along Country Line Road. Officers were called to the area for the report of gunshots.

Gaston County Police said Robert Joseph Rice fired a gun while arguing with his neighbors. As officers got to the scene, Rice went back into his home.

Warrants were obtained on Rice for discharging a firearm, communicating threats, and resisting, delaying, and obstructing a public officer.

Authorities said Rice refused to come outside to meet with officers. After several hours of negotiations by phone, Rice came out of his house and was taken into custody.