GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia organization has continued to push forward its mission of servitude to those in need despite food supplies being stolen and ruined overnight.

Sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday, someone used a brick to bust through the side window of the Faith, Hope, and Love Community Enrichment Ministries building on North Oakland Street.

The intruder then is believed to have crawled inside and made themselves at home in the kitchen.

Pastor Moses Colbert told Queen City News the person was gone by the time he showed up to prepare lunch Wednesday morning, but there were clear signs someone had been there.

“I noticed the TV was on and the lights were on,” Colbert said. “We never leave the TV nor the lights on.”

Workers also showed QC News a series of photos which included items they found left behind, which included needles and a pipe commonly used for methamphetamine.

There were also about a day’s worth of prepared lunch food for roughly 50 families that had either been stolen or left out to spoil.

“They were in there, and they took food out of the refrigerator that we were going to serve the next day,” Colbert explained. “We had to toss all of that out… it set us back a little bit.”

Food was left to spoil at the church.

FHL Ministries has had a controversial year in the public eye.

For several years the church had been the site of a large encampment site for people without a home in the county.

There were roughly 100 people who lived in tents throughout the church’s property.

The church was sued by the city, and later forced to shut down its allowance of an encampment due to concern for community safety.

However, the church has continued to serve hot meals every afternoon to families who either show up to the church to eat, or who need one delivered.

It was this very food that was ruined by the burglar.

Despite the stolen supplies, those with the church had the ovens fired up Thursday morning to feed families by noon.

“You don’t stop, you don’t quit,” Colbert explained. “Just because you face opposition don’t mean you’re supposed to quit. … It’s a teaching tool to teach people how to deal with people dealing with issues.”

Authorities have not made an arrest in this case.