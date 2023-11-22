STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Stanley Fire Department passed a surprise inspection Wednesday by the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the town announced.

The inspection came in response to complaints regarding an insufficient roster and missed emergency calls.

The inspection was conducted by a team of experienced fire safety experts, town officials said. They examined aspects of the department’s operations including staffing levels, emergency response protocols, and call records.

Town officials said the fire department maintained an adequate roster, ensuring sufficient personnel to quickly respond to emergencies.

The staffing records showed a well-managed workforce and the call logs revealed no missed or delayed emergency calls that could compromise public safety.