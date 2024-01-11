STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Stanley Fire Department has a permanent fire chief following a mass exodus of firefighters in 2023.

On Thursday, the Gaston County town named Gary Hilton to lead the department for good. He has 17 years of firefighting experience, and previously was serving as the interim chief since November.

A Stanley native, Hilton makes history by becoming the department’s first full-time fire chief.

“In my short time here, I’ve been nothing short of impressed by the dedicated commitment and sacrifice that the fireman at Stanley Fire Department have shown,” he said. “I’m humbled and honored to lead such a courageous and professional group at Stanley Fire Department.”

Though he started with Stanley in November, he has served in neighboring agencies for nearly two decades, including Gaston County EMS.

“Chief Hilton’s reputation extends beyond the boundaries of the fire department, earning him respect from various agencies within and outside the firefighting realm,” the town said in a statement. “His passion for community safety has made him a trusted figure among residents.”

The former fire chief and deputy chief left their posts in November amid a transition to a full-time department. In addition to the leadership, about 20 part-time firefighters also resigned.

Despite the shakeup, the department still passed a state audit a week later showing they had sufficient roster.

Hilton was one of two candidates to apply to the new position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Hilton to our community,” Town Manager Heath Jenkins said in a statement. “His wealth of experience and commitment to enhancing the safety of our residents align perfectly with the values of the Town of Stanley. We look forward to working together to build a stronger and more resilient community.”