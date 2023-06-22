GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The State of North Carolina is now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of a 24-year-old Gastonia man, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday.

On May 5, 2020, at approximately 9:16 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a home on East Park Avenue in Gastonia.

Officers located Gavin Alexander Plyler, 24, on the couch suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6890 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.