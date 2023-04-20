TAMPA, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting of a family in southern Gaston County has turned himself into authorities in Tampa, Fla., according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Robert Louis Singletary, 24, reportedly turned himself into the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. He did not have any identification with him and is scheduled to have a court appearance in Tampa on Friday in reference to extradition to North Carolina.

Singletary is believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring several people on the night of April 18 in the 4700 block of Grier Street near April Drive. He had been the source of a manhunt since.

According to family and police, on Tuesday night, while children were playing basketball and swinging on a swing set, a ball went into the yard of Singletary’s home. He yelled at the kids, which brought adults down to protect them.

A 6-year-old, Kinsley White, was hit in the face by gunfire, and doctors pulled pieces of a bullet out of her cheek. Her father, William White, was shot in the back and, as of Thursday evening, is still in the hospital, listed in stable condition. The family says he has damage to one of his lungs and liver.

Singletary is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Gaston County Police received assistance from the United States Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office. There is a $1,000 reward for providing more information on the case.