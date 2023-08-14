MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect in a deadly, early morning hit-and-run is being sought in Mount Holly, police confirmed on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, near West Central Ave and Hawthorne. A victim was found on the scene suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead, authorities said.

An initial investigation revealed the deceased was a victim of a hit-and-run, according to the police report.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation. No information has been released yet on the victim.

“We are actively investigating this unfortunate incident and are appealing to the community for any information that could help us bring the responsible party to justice,” Chief Reagan stated. “Our officers and investigators are diligently working to piece together the details surrounding this hit and run.”