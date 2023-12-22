BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were arrested when a chase ended before they could reach Mecklenburg County after police say they pepper-sprayed Walmart employees.

According to the Belmont Police Department, the incident occurred at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at the Belmont Walmart on Hawley Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene of an apparent larceny.

As they attempted to stop the fleeing suspects, the driver reportedly refused to stop. Jaqualla Monique Qua Simmons was said to be driving and Dyshaune Boyd the passenger.

Officers say a chase ensued, and the suspect vehicle struck an uninvolved motorist on Wilkinson Blvd. (U.S. 74) near the Catawba River bridge. The uninvolved motorist did not sustain any injuries from the collision.

Both suspects were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Boyd was transported by emergency personnel to a local hospital for minor injuries he reportedly sustained during the incident.

Simmons, 29, was charges with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony flee to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon on government official, driving while license revoked, reckless driving to endanger and three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Boyd, 28, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.