BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple drug-related charges after his home was searched with a warrant, according to Gaston County Police.

Investigators say that on Monday, July 31, they obtained information that there was illegal activity going on at a home in the 400 block of Heather Glen Lane in Belmont where Devein Ross, 18, was living.

During the search of the home, officers say they found a stolen gun and 52 fentanyl pills. Ross, who was at home at the time, was arrested and charged with the following:

Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substance

Felony Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ross is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $35,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Jamoulis at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.