BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple drug-related charges after his home was searched with a warrant, according to Gaston County Police.
Investigators say that on Monday, July 31, they obtained information that there was illegal activity going on at a home in the 400 block of Heather Glen Lane in Belmont where Devein Ross, 18, was living.
During the search of the home, officers say they found a stolen gun and 52 fentanyl pills. Ross, who was at home at the time, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substance
- Felony Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substance
- Felony Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Ross is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $35,000 bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Jamoulis at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.