BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont city leaders are facing pressure after a proposal to change a 74-year tradition.

The Montcross Chamber of Commerce is looking to move up the date of the Belmont Christmas Parade, which it traditionally hosts downtown for the city on the first Tuesday in December.

Chamber President Boyce O’Tuel said there is a conflict with its float vendor, and wants it to be on the following Wednesday.

“We started working on that as soon as I started working for the chamber,” O’Tuel told City Council Tuesday night. “We had to go back to the drawing board. The drawing board is to move it to a Wednesday.”

Newly appointed City Council member Kathryn Lewis said it’s already been the primary topic filling her docket. She was sworn in on Tuesday.

“I’ve heard an earful already on just this,” she said, providing her response. “Look, it’s my first day.”

O’Tuel said the chamber has contracted with Catawba County business Cline’s Floats for “many, many years.” The company typically provides 16 to 17 floats for the parade, though organizations may provide their own.

“The one were currently using has given us the best service,” she said.

Changing the parade date would also come with changing the time from 3:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., plus the date of the city’s tree-lighting ceremony. It would potentially take the Tuesday date vacated by the parade.

Belmont Downtown Director Phil Boggan is on board with the swap. He said the events being held the last week of November in recent years have presented challenges for getting trees installed, lighted, and decorated.

“This would allow staff more time getting the trees installed,” he wrote in a letter to City Manager Miles Braswell. “This also gives staff an opportunity to work with our downtown businesses to create a ‘Holiday Open House.’ Most of our businesses are closed on Mondays giving our tree-lighting attendees no place to shop and eat before or after the tree lighting ceremony.”

The parade has been held on a Tuesday for 74 years, taking place Nov. 28 last year. The Wednesday date would not conflict with other Gaston County Christmas parades, O’Tuel explained.

A council member suggested there could be church conflicts on a Wednesday, but other board members said folks would have plenty of time after the parade to make any night services.

Police said the earlier time, even if just by 30 minutes, would be significant for traffic control.

“Businesses can’t open back up until city sweepers come and streets are clean,” Chief Boyce Falls. “Thirty minutes don’t seem like a lot, but when you’re stuck in traffic … 30 minutes is a lot when you have 30 complaints calling you about not getting done.”

O’Tuel, who began her tenure in November, said the Chamber rents the floats for $700, the same cost as the standard entry. Participants can add a generator and/or a speaker for $75 each. The fee for a business entry is $100 and the fee for a nonprofit is $50.

“It’s not a money-maker for the Chamber,” she said.

According to Councilwoman Lewis, the Belmont Red Raiders youth football league uses 11 of its own truck and trailers.

“We have a truck and trailer hauling each team,” she said. “We submit 11-15 trailers each year and we make our own float.”

Mayor Richard Turner said there’s not as much tradition tied to tree lighting, and there would be less angst over moving its date, and keeping the parade on the Tuesday.

No decision was made on the parade date.

“I can sense the tenor of the discussion,” said Councilman Jim Hefferan, lightheartedly suggesting residents contact the chamber for complaints. “I think we’d like to see no stone left unturned.”