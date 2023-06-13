CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over the last century, a downtown Cherryville building has had several uses: a fire station, city hall, courtroom, police station and jail.

Today, it is a historical museum.

“Well, I know that there has been a lot of controversy about it,” life-long Cherryville resident Sherry McMullan said.

Earlier this year, the city was approached by a developer looking to purchase the property.

“I can’t believe that they are even entertaining this idea,” Al Putnam, president of Cherryville’s historical association, told Queen City News back in February. “Not giving up. I will fight till the very end.”

During Monday’s city council meeting, the Cherryville board approved a motion to accept a $400,000 offer on the Cherryville Historical Museum building.

The offer was placed by the Cherryville Main Street LLC, a well-known real estate developer in town that restores historic properties.

“People inquire why so many building owners choose to sell to us, and the answer is simple,” Cherryville Main Street LLC representative Patrick O’Leary said. “They share a deep love of Cherryville, yearn to witness downtown revival, and trust in our commitment to renovate their heritage.”

City documents obtained by Queen City News does not show the plan that the developer has for the property.

While O’Leary declined an interview, he said during Monday night’s meeting that the town was in dire need of a restaurant.

“Part of me is like, I want it to stay because it is historic. It is something that as a Girl Scout, we went in and helped preserve, and another part of me is like, ‘Cherryville is a beautiful town,’” McMullan said. “It would help jobs. I would like to see better restaurants here, more restaurants, because we have to travel different places.”

The city now has until July 3 to receive a better offer before a sale moves forward.

As of Tuesday, the Cherryville city manager said no other bids have been placed.