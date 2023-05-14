MOUNT HOLLY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities say that Sunday evening two jet skis collided head-on. This is the fourth jet ski incident in the area recently.

Fire Chief Toomey of the Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department says that they were called to the incident around 6:30 p.m. on May 14th, Mother’s Day.

Witnesses reported seeing one jet ski zig-zagging before colliding with the other watercraft near the Riverbend Landing in Mount Holly, leaving one jet ski destroyed.

Captin Doweny with the Gaston County Police Department says that three adults and one child were taken to the hospital. None of their injuries were life-threatening, but two victims did have serious injuries.

This is the fourth incident involving jet skis in the past few weeks, Chief Toomy told Queen City News. Firefighters were called to a drowning and a separate medical emergency in the weeks before last week’s jet ski collision with a dock and this week’s crash.