GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gaston County Police Detective James Brienza was honored Tuesday morning with a national Humane Society award for combatting illegal animal abuse in the past year.

“It’s a big deal,” said Gail Thomssen, N.C. State Director at the Humane Society of the United States. “The last time we had the Sheriff in Chatham County was awarded, and that was two years ago.”

The award was for two alleged dog fighting operations he helped shut down. One was on Hemlock Ave; the other was on Queens Road in Gastonia.

“We had one case with 30 dogs and another case with 12 dogs,” Brienza told Queen City News.

Video from the Humane Society shows Brienza and others rescuing the dogs who were chained up in a yard outside in 2021.

Some might start hearing of more dogfighting busts in North and South Carolina, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s been an increase.

“I don’t think it’s a growing problem,” said Janette Reever, Program Manager of Animal Crimes at the Humane Society. “I think it’s always been here. It’s just that with more and more law enforcement becoming educated on what to look for, the public becoming more aware is that it’s bringing it to light.”

Police departments train with the Humane Society to know what to look for and how to recognize animal abuse.

“Paraphernalia could be just a basic stick used to separate dogs, or it could be a flirt pole, which is used to train dogs,” Brienza said. “Our awareness level is up, and our specialists, our detectives, our investigators all have that mindset now to get involved.”

Last week, deputies in York County and five other counties in South Carolina rescued 305 dogs in an illegal dog breeding and fighting operation.

Eighty of the rescued dogs were in Rock Hill.

“I get three calls a day. I’m not kidding,” Brienza said. “I get three calls consistently from different departments around the area.”

Dog fighting is a highly lucrative business, which makes it tough to shut down permanently.

There also aren’t any laws prohibiting someone from buying more dogs after they’re convicted of animal abuse, meaning they can more easily pick up where they left off.

The Humane Society is currently working to strengthen animal cruelty laws at the state level.