BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont Police arrested three suspects after a robbery attempt at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store and subsequent chase late Thursday night.

Authorities believe the meeting at 200 Caldwell Farm Road was part of a drug transaction based on evidence and gathered information.

A Walmart employee called Belmont Police, telling an officer that occupants of a silver car were attempting to rob someone in the parking lot around 10 p.m.

A Belmont Police officer located the suspect’s car and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop and fled the area.

Officers initiated a vehicle pursuit on Caldwell Farm Road and into Mount Holly. As the suspect vehicle was traveling south on Tuckaseege Road, it ran off the road, collided with a tree, rolled over, and came to a rest on its roof on Marina Village Drive.

After the collision, the two rear passengers, Damien Warren and Tarron Scott, exited the vehicle and fled on foot towards Riverfront Apartment Homes.

The driver, Antwone Cunningham, exited the vehicle and fled on foot towards Riverfront Parkway. As Cunningham fled the scene, officers commanded him to stop, but he refused to cooperate. Police deployed a police canine in the search. The canine and his handler apprehended and arrested Cunningham.

Mount Holly Police located Warren and Scott at the Riverfront Apartments Homes and detained them.

Emergency personnel took Cunningham to CaroMont Regional in Gastonia to treat minor injuries sustained during the canine apprehension.

Officers arrested Warren and Scott before taking them to the Gaston County Jail. They face charges of resisting, delaying, and obstructing, and fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle collision.

Cunningham faces several charges, including:

Flee to Elude

Careless and Reckless Driving

Speeding over 65 mph

Fail to Stop at Steady Red Light

Fail to Maintain Lane Control

Failure to Reduce Speed

Resisting Public Officer

Expired Registration

Fail to Burn Headlamps

Possession of Marijuana up to ½ oz.

Authorities also recovered a loaded gun in a vehicle during the investigation.

Police are asking for additional information about this case to call 704-825-3792. All information provided will remain confidential.