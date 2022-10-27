GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two young men have been charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a man last summer, Gastonia Police confirmed.

Authorities said the targeted home invasion happened around 12:30 a.m. on June 12, 2021, at a residence located along Raindrops Road.

Trakus Pratt, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Gastonia Police tell Queen City News three people previously charged in this case had their charges dropped in February 2022 by the Gaston County D.A. after new evidence came to light.

Elijah Hill, 19, and Jacquez Morrison, 20, were both booked on Oct. 24, 2022, in this case, and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.