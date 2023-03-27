GASTONIA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The two men are facing charges after six known thefts dating back to December Gastonia police claim.

An officer says that around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2023, a suspicious car was seen around some storage units at 2224 Union Road. Officers state that 34-year-old Nicholas Helms was driving the car with 45-year-old Danny Gosnell as a passenger and in the car were multiple items that appeared to be from a storage unit.

At that time Gosnell was charged with having burglary tools and damaging property according to police.

As officers looked into the case they say that the men have been connected to thefts at Morningstar Mini Storage on E. Franklin Boulevard on Dec. 5, 10, 22, and 26, 2022, and an additional break-in at Public Storage on Union Road on Feb. 5, 2023. Police say they are working to see if the two men were involved in any other thefts.

According to police, Helms was arrested on Mar. 7, 2023, and is being held on a combined $105,000 bond. Gosnell was arrested on Mar. 16, 2023, and is being held on a combined $90,000 bond.

Police say they are working to see if the two men were involved in any other thefts.