GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were rescued from the water in Mountain Island Lake on Sunday, emergency personnel confirmed.

In a social media post, Cook’s Community Volunteer Fire Department said they worked with Gaston County officials on a water rescue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

Fire officials said they made contact with the patients within minutes of the 911 call. They transported both people to land and a GEMS ambulance took over on scene.

Mount Holly Fire Department Command, Lucia-Riverbend Fire & Rescue, Cooks Fire Dept, and CMPD Marine Division assisted in the rescue on Sunday.

There’s no immediate information on the extent their injuries at this time.