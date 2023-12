GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say five people involved in a morning wreck between two pick-up trucks were hospitalized.

In a social media post, Gastonia Police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of Fairview Dr. in Gastonia. The road was closed in both directions.

GEMS said they transported five people to CaroMont Regional Hospital.

We’re looking to get more information on the wreck.