BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The public’s help is requested to identify a person who was caught on camera entering unlocked dorm rooms, according to Belmont Abbey College officials.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, according to dated security footage.

Belmont Abbey College

Officials say an unidentified man entered the St. Michael’s dorm building and went into dorm rooms which were unlocked.

Campus police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information or who may know who this person may be is asked to call 704-400-6300.