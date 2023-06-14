GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overturned commercial vehicle has shut down a Gastonia road for several hours Wednesday, authorities said.
The scrap metal truck overturned on U.S. 321 between Jackson Street and West 12th Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Cleanup will likely include utility pole repairs.
By 9:55 a.m., officials said the road would be closed for 6-8 hours.
Traffic is being diverted through neighborhood streets by police officers.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.