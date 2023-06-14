GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overturned commercial vehicle has shut down a Gastonia road for several hours Wednesday, authorities said.

The scrap metal truck overturned on U.S. 321 between Jackson Street and West 12th Avenue. No injuries have been reported. Cleanup will likely include utility pole repairs.

By 9:55 a.m., officials said the road would be closed for 6-8 hours.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: S. York Rd between Jackson St and W. 12th Avenue now expected to be CLOSED for the next 6️⃣ to 8️⃣ hours as cleanup and repairs begin after this morning’s overturned scrap metal truck scattered debris and took out a utility pole. pic.twitter.com/g9dRUzv0uJ — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) June 14, 2023

Traffic is being diverted through neighborhood streets by police officers.