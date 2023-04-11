MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspect(s) are wanted after surveillance video captured a person sawing down a cross at a Mount Holly church on Easter, according to the police department.

Police say the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, at the Cornerstone Family Worship Center on Rankin Avenue.

It began when a car appeared in the frame, dropping off a person in front of the building.

“The individual runs to the front of the building and appears to use a reciprocating saw to cut and push down a 20-foot wooden cross,” police wrote.

The video can be watched below:

WATCH 📹 | Suspect(s) are wanted after surveillance video captured a person sawing down a cross at a Mount Holly church on Easter, according to the police department. Story: https://t.co/lVWhbraUNo pic.twitter.com/2AUiQrTrE9 — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) April 12, 2023

That suspect ran back into the waiting vehicle, where their voice was heard before the car exited and entered the frame.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Mount Holly Police Department, Officer Helton, at (704) 827-4343.