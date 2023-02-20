DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspects are wanted after several vehicles were broken into in Gaston County on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, according to the police department.

The break-ins happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Southfork apartment complex off Sams Trail in Dallas.

Police say three suspects wore dark clothing and face coverings; they think one is a white male. The video can be seen below:

Car Break-Ins (Courtesy: Gaston County Police)

Authorities said a white sedan was in the video and appeared to have dropped the suspects off at the complex.

With any information, contact Officer C. T. Huffman with the Gaston County Police Department at (704)-866-3320.