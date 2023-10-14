DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you’re in the market for a North Carolina brewery, here’s your chance to find something within an hour’s drive of the Queen City.

Oh, and you could pick the brewery and its 7.1-acre property for under $1 million.

(See the listing here.)

The 9,084-square-foot Ole Dallas Brewery is on the block for $800,000. The brewery-restaurant has hosted previous concerts and karaoke nights.

The property has four buildings, a bar area, and a concert setup.

There’s also a wealth of space on the back part of the property.

According to the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild, Ole Dallas Brewery was one of more than 340 active breweries in the state in 2018.

Over the years, Gaston County has become home to four breweries in Gastonia, Mount Holly, and Belmont.

At one point, the state was among the most dominant ones in the U.S. craft beer industry, making it fourth in the nation.