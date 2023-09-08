GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspects who opened up gunfire on a home in Mount Holly are being sought, Gaston County Police announced on Friday.

The drive-by shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at a house located off Peppertree Drive in Mount Holly. Police said two people were home at the time of the shooting.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. The front of the house was damaged by several bullets, Gaston County Police said.

Photos: Gaston County Police

Surveillance video shows one suspect pop up through the vehicle’s sunroof and start shooting. At least two suspects were reported in the vehicle, believed to be a gray, late-model hatchback Honda Civic. The vehicle displayed front and back plates, but neither were legible, police said.

The suspects drove by the home three times before firing on the fourth pass, officers said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.