STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted felon was arrested after a multi-unit response in Gaston County on Monday, according to the police department.

Theron Wingate (Courtesy: Gaston County Police Department)

Theron Wingate is being held at the Gaston County Jail without bond after being apprehended on an outstanding felony parole warrant related to a firearm possession by felon charge.

Police say the Gaston County Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension and Suspect Tracking (FAST) team and officers found Wingate on Short Street in Stanley. When attempting to take Wingate into custody, he ran into a home and refused to come out.

Due to his violent history, FAST requested Emergency Response Team (ERT) assistance, and they responded to the scene where Wingate ‘quickly surrendered without incident.’