GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search is underway in Gaston County for an inmate who has gone missing, the NC Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

Shannon Galloway, 51, of Kings Mountain, was in the midst of a two-year sentence for larceny with a scheduled release date in early May.

Galloway is described as a 6’1″ tall, white male weighing roughly 167 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

He was last seen climbing over a fence at the Gaston County Correctional Center around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, authorities said.