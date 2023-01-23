GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects have been identified and are being sought following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday.

Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove Road BY McAdenville. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed a confrontation occurred between the man and two individuals in a wrecker over a vehicle. Belmont resident Michael Conner, 49, and Charlotte resident Johnny Reeves Jr., 51, were identified as the suspects.

Both men face felony larceny charges and Conner faces charges of assault and possession of a gun as a felon.