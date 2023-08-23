GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News has learned approximately 611 calls for service have been made to one address in Gastonia that was the scene of a weekend homicide.

Faith Hope and Love Ministries, off North Oakland Street, also has a homeless encampment nearby, with numerous tents where between 75 and 150 people reside. The ministry has been credited with helping concentrate the city’s homeless population, but neighbors near that concentration said problems have been mounting.

Queen City News asked the county Monday for more information on the amount of 911 calls made to the address. Six hundred-eleven calls for service since January 1, 2023, constitute the total amount of police, fire, and ambulance calls.

At least 69 police records have been filed with Gastonia Police at that address since January 1.

Neighbors were shocked by the number.

“Holy s***,” said Monica Cathey, who lives in the neighborhood. “That’s distasteful; that’s disgraceful.”

Of the 69 reports filed with Gastonia Police, which can be found online, incidents involved assaults and thefts, but most dealt with overdoses on the property.

Neighbors noted that they have found drug needles on their property and believe drug use is still actively happening around the church property, where the homeless individuals live.

Queen City News has been reporting for months on efforts to keep the ministry in operation despite fines for violating city ordinances and codes.

After Sunday’s homicide, Pastor Moses Colbert said the ministry has been trying to clean up the area, with plans to offer addiction help and adult classes.

“I’m crying for help, but the help is not coming,” he said. “We need help.”

Colbert also believes the city is out to get the land because of its location near the Gastonia Police Dept. and several county offices.

“Our land is so valuable, they want to shut us down so they can take the land,” he said.

Neighbors dispute Colbert’s assertions.

One property owner noted to Queen City News that they are selling their property precisely because of the growing issues surrounding the homeless encampment.

“I did some research on the church before I moved here,” said Cathey. “Even last Summer, they said it was a landmark, so it’s not like you’re going to tear it down.”

Numerous attempts to reach the City of Gastonia about Colbert’s assertions and also to find out more context and information from the city on the issues there were unsuccessful Wednesday.