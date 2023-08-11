GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gaston County man could’ve been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for hitting and killing Christian Beaty, a Belmont woman, in a hit-and-run.

However, Jacob Valdez could spend as little as a year in prison because of a plea deal and time served.

The attorney for Valdez called the hit-and-run an “accident” in court. He said Valdez first thought he hit a mailbox but woke up, watched the news, and realized he killed someone.

Not only does the victim’s family not believe that story, but Belmont Police say they had to go out looking for the suspect, and that he did not turn himself in.

The sound of the pickup truck will never go away for Christian’s mother, Clarissa Peterson.

“I heard the tires roaring louder, and I heard the hard and loud impact of the truck hitting something,” said Clarissa.

Peterson immediately looked for her daughter but couldn’t find her.

The family was in the area of Church Street in Belmont in July 2022, walking home from a birthday party one night.

Beaty’s husband, Sean, and her stepfather found Beaty thrown in some bushes, knocked lifeless by the truck.

“I was praying out loud to the top of my lungs, ‘Not my Christian, God, not my Christian; please don’t take my baby! Don’t take my baby from me!'” said Peterson. “I prayed that over and over again.”

Christian Beaty was killed, and Sean Beaty was injured in the hit-and-run.

Belmont Police shared a surveillance video asking people for help finding the driver of the pickup.

“We live the torment of that night every single night,” said Peterson. “Christian was killed right in front of our eyes. As a mother, that’s not something we’re supposed to witness.”

On Friday, Valdez pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony hit-and-run causing injury in Beaty’s death.

“I am truly and sincerely sorry for all the pain and sorrow that I have caused all of the family and loved ones involved,” said Valdez in court.

Valdez listened as Beaty’s stepfather spoke powerful words to him.

“I forgive you, Mr. Valdez because Christ first forgave me,” said Christopher Peterson.

In court, Clarissa said she was not yet ready to forgive.

“You hit and killed my daughter and just drove away,” Clarissa said.

Valdez was taken into custody and handcuffed in the courtroom.

“You knew you hit someone; you didn’t stop; why? Why didn’t you stop?” asked a tearful, emotional Peterson.

Valdez has already spent about a month in jail awaiting trial, so he will be in prison anywhere between a year and two years.

He’ll have to surrender his driver’s license, and once he gets out of prison, the judge ordered him to have a mental health and substance abuse assessment.