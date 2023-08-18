GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County woman was in court Friday after being charged with disturbing accusations from earlier this week.

Gaston County Police served an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Lisa Marie McDaniel Thursday, on charges of concealment of death, disturbing human remains, dismembering human remains, unnatural death and resisting a public officer.

Police say she broke into a car and took a bag with ashes inside. She is seen on surveillance video breaking into a red Honda at the B&B Tobacco store Monday morning.

It appears McDaniel takes a bag from the backseat of a car. The owner of the car said ashes were in the bag.

In court on Friday, McDaniel asked the judge for an attorney, and told Queen City news that she didn’t take the bag with ashes.

This is not her first run in with the law. She’s accused of several charges in the last decade involving prostitution, assault on an officer and larceny. She also says she struggles with drug addiction and homelessness.