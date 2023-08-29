DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspects are wanted after a wild sequence of events led to an eventual robbery in Gaston County on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at a home off Ashebrook Park Road in Dallas.

Police say suspects stole equipment from a person who maintains lawns at two homes off the road, and the situation was caught on camera:

Suspects are wanted after a wild sequence of events led to an eventual robbery in Dallas on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, according to @gastoncountypd. More: https://t.co/ZAEJ1xiHGa (📽️: @gastoncountypd) pic.twitter.com/B4XStPGioi — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) August 30, 2023

Footage shows the suspects entering the driveway, the passenger exiting the vehicle, and running to grab a backpack blower and weed trimmer. On his way back, he fell, dropped the equipment, lost a slide shoe, got back up, grabbed the blower, and jumped back in the car.

Eventually, the driver backed out of the driveway, almost striking a pickup truck before leaving the area.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a gray Ford EcoSport.

Suspect (Courtesy: Gaston County Police) Car (Courtesy: Gaston County Police) Suspect (Courtesy: Gaston County Police)

Authorities advised the Stihl backpack blower was the only thing stolen, as the weed trimmer was left behind.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

With any information about this larceny case, contact the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320.