GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The NC State Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle wreck and fire on Wednesday.

An official said Elizabeth Cheyenne Asbury drove her 2022 Hyundai Elantra south on Chapel Grove Road near Donnabrook Lane before the wreck. Asbury’s car ran off the road in a curve, struck a tree, and started a fire.

Asbury died at the scene. Highway Patrol determined that speed and non-use of a seatbelt were factors in the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.