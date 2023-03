GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An accident is causing heavy delays on Interstate-85 southbound in Gaston County Thursday morning, NCDOT said.

The wreck happened at 7:27 a.m. Thursday, March 30, on I-85 near McAdenville Road in Lowell.

NCDOT reports the right shoulder is closed near Exit 23. The area is expected to reopen around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

