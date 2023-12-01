GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County parents, you have until 5 p.m. Friday to decide your feelings about plans for upcoming school calendars.

School officials are seeking feedback from residents about school calendars for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.

The district’s calendar committee has three calendar samples for 2024-2025 and three for 2025-2026.

The calendar options and a link to take the survey can be found here.

According to Gaston County Schools, the board of education will consider the results when adopting a school calendar for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years.