TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Georgia company recently bought Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams and promised to restart Alexander County operations.

In a press release this week, Georgia-based Surya plans to restart manufacturing and assembly operations at the MG+BW facilities in Taylorsville. The company could start shipping MG+BW products in the first quarter of 2024.

“We are dedicated to restoring MG+BW to its former glory and beyond, and we look forward to redefining the standards of excellence in the home furnishings industry,” said Surya President Satya Tiwari. “Our acquisition of the MG+BW brand reiterates our ongoing commitment to serve the design community as a complete resource for home furnishings.”

The company says Mitchell Gold, co-founder of MG+BW will serve as an advisor to Surya’s leadership team as they chart the path forward to transform and optimize business operations.

“I am excited that Surya has emerged as the next steward of the MG+BW brand, possessing a profound appreciation for our heritage and a resolute commitment to propel the brand forward,” Gold said. After navigating through unsettling times, I now see a promising next chapter for the brand we built over 30 years. Surya’s deep understanding of the market, alignment with our design philosophy, and proven track record to drive future success creates a winning formula. I am enthusiastic about supporting them in any way I can.”

There’s no information about when job postings will be made available.