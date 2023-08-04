A 44-year-old man will go to jail for 25 years for trafficking meth as part of a federal sentencing on Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 44-year-old man will go to jail for 25 years for trafficking meth as part of a federal sentencing on Friday.

Georgia inmate Alfonso Roman Brito will also get five years of supervised release.

In court documents, Brito coordinated the shipment of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine from Atlanta into western North Carolina. A 2019 investigation in Catawba and Burke Counties and surrounding communities uncovered Brito’s activities.

According to information presented at trial, between 2019 and 2021, Brito orchestrated the delivery of more than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine from Georgia to North Carolina.

Six co-defendants also got sentences:

Charles Ray Hildebran, 180 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Jeffrey Ben Pavkovich, 151 months in jail and five years of supervised release.

Billy Dean Potter, 132 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Phillip Anthony Godfrey, 120 months in jail and five years of supervised release.

Britton Nicole Metcalf, 120 months in jail and five years of supervised release.

Marcos Alan Martinez, 46 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

35 YEARS FOR BULK FENTANYL TRAFFICKER: A 42-year-old Lenoir man got a 35-year prison sentence on Friday. Jermaine Douglas Grandy’s prison sentence will come with five years of supervised release for trafficking fentanyl and illegal gun possession. Grandy worked with others to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl in Caldwell County and surrounding areas from December 2020 and February 2021.

Court records show that Grandy got his drugs from Arizona and frequently traveled there to purchase fentanyl pills in bulk quantities. A February 2021 traffic stop in Granite Falls uncovered three loaded 9mm pistols and approximately 34,221 pills wrapped in fourteen bundles concealed in the air vent of his car.

COCAINE DISTRIBUTION AND ILLEGAL GUN POSSESSION: Matthews resident Shannon Demond Lawrence got a 176-month prison sentence for cocaine distribution and illegal gun possession. The term comes with three years of supervised release. At Friday’s hearing, the Court enhanced the 45-year-old man’s sentence due to his classification as a career offender, stemming from his multiple prior criminal convictions, to include drug distribution and firearms offenses.

Court documents showed federal officials investigating Lawrence for suspected drug trafficking. Between October and November 2021, Lawrence sold cocaine and fentanyl to an undercover detective. During two drug transactions, the undercover detective observed

Lawrence with firearms, including an AK-47 assault rifle. Court records show that, besides selling narcotics, Lawrence sold the undercover detective two firearms, one of which was loaded.