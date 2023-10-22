RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A children’s roller coaster at the North Carolina State Fair had the kids removed when it shut down unexpectedly Saturday for the second time in three days, officials said.

The first incident on the Wacky Worm ride happened Wednesday night and Saturday’s happened around 6 p.m., according to Marc Janas, spokesman for Powers Great American Midways, which is the contractor for rides at the fair.

In both cases, there was an issue with power to the ride, which caused it to shut down while children were still aboard.

Also in both cases, the ride had not started on the incline and the roller coaster cars were still just a couple of feet off the ground.

The children were “walked off” the ride Saturday and Wednesday, Janas said. No one was injured in either incident.

Saturday’s incident lasted more than an hour — and Janas said he expected to ride to restart by 7:30 p.m.

He said Wednesday night’s glitch lasted just a few minutes.

Janas said a power fluctuation triggered a sensor on Saturday, which caused the ride to stop.