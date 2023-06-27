NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As going green continues to be a priority for North Carolina and federal leaders, there is an urgent need in the energy sector to prepare for a nationwide transition.

In North Carolina, the goal is to have 1.25 million electric vehicles registered by 2030. The move will require a major modernization of the electric grid.

In the Lowe’s Southend headquarters Tuesday, about two-dozen energy experts across a variety of industries discussed transitioning the modern world into a universal energy supply.

One of the major topics talked about during the roundtable discussion was Virtual Power Plants.

“Which is taking some of the newer technology out there, think battery storage, think electric vehicles, advanced inverters out of the homes, aggregating it and using it as a resource for everyone’s benefit,” Senior Vice Present of Pricing and Customer Solutions for Duke Energy Lon Huber said.

The discussion was led by the Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Gov. Roy Cooper. They heard from industry leaders like Duke Energy, Lowe’s, Charlotte-based EV companies, and UNC Charlotte for ideas on how to manage the grid.

“For us, it is really a time for Lowe’s to talk to a broader group about what we are doing from an inflation recover act and how we are trying to make that easier for the customer,” Lowe’s Senior Vice President of General Merchandise Dean Schwartz said.

Experts say half the battle of going green is making it easy for the general public to access sustainable technology, the other is creating a workforce to build it.

“It’s a challenge, but a lot of the newer generation people, they want to be a part of that solution and to save the environment,” Business Manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ Union 379 Scott Thrower said.

He says EV training programs are relatively new. Within the last 18 months, he estimates the Charlotte chapter has helped trained around 200 members.

“We don’t have one [goal] that I know of, just as many people as we can get, especially the newer people that are coming in. But, grabbing the older electricians and getting them to come back and train.”

North Carolina has a statewide goal of 100% carbon-neutral electricity by 2050.