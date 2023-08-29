CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gov. Roy Cooper toured the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Bus lot Tuesday.

As he walked around, CMS transportation officials showed the governor the new propane-powered bus that will be on the road soon.

Cooper also told drivers he has asked the state legislature to give them a 9.5 percent raise, plus a $1,500 retention bonus. But a budget needs to be adopted first.

“When someone tells you about what their priorities are, I ask them one question, show me your budget and I will know what your priorities are,” said Cooper while taking questions.

Cooper also thanked the bus drivers for the work they are doing. Drivers talked about the good, like building relationships with parents, and the challenges which include getting parents to love the new express stops.

CMS has the largest school bus fleet in the state transporting 100,000 kids on 836 buses. And for the 2023-24-year, express stops were launched in an effort to serve everyone. CMS Executive Director of Transportation Adam Johnson says during the first few days of the school year, drivers take extra time to make sure people are in the right place.

“If we just kept everything the same as it is, all transportation remained the same as last year, we would be looking at well over 200 driver vacancies versus 77,” adds Johnson.

CMS confirms some students waited hours for a ride, and for some the buses never showed up.

The district says there are always issues on the first day of class.

Cooper says getting more drivers means having more trainers, so he is authorizing the release of $1 million from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief Fund. He says the money will establish seven temporary trainers across the state, retention bonuses for existing trainers and provide two school buses for training.

The training would help in the short term while districts figure out how to serve the needs of students.

But in the case of express stops, CMS says they are working out the kinks and ask for some patience from parents.

“By next week we’ll kind of be in our routine and everything will be working smoothly,” said Johnson.

Johnson also added in 2022-23 the district had a 92 percent arrival rate, and that was with close to 80 driver vacancies.

He says usually the first week of school the arrival rate dips down, but steadily improves as drivers learn where stops are located.