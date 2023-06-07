CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Law enforcement officers are teaming up with lawmakers to take action against gun violence.

They’re focusing their efforts on basic firearm safety. Governor Roy Cooper is embarking on a new initiative to reduce gun deaths and shooting injuries. Officials are giving out hundreds of free gun safes and tens of thousands of gun cable locks.

“A lot of people have bought guns and they don’t really know how to use them or how to keep them safe, and many people who’ve had guns for a long time don’t do the things that they need to do to keep them safe,” Cooper said.

A bipartisan proposal could boost the campaign by providing a temporary sales tax exemption for people who buy gun storage equipment. The proposal is scheduled for debate in the house today. Part of the governor’s initiative also includes teaching people how to keep children from accessing guns.

“According to a 2021 survey, 30% of north carolina high school students say it would take them less than an hour to get a loaded gun and to be ready to fire it without a parent or another adult’s permission. That’s unacceptable.”

A more recent survey from Johns Hopkins University found 72 percent of Americans support a law requiring gun owners to lock their guns up at home when not in use. That’s regardless of the responders’ political affiliation and if they own a gun or not.

Another bill getting a lot of attention in Raleigh is the measure to legalize sports betting.

We’ll explain where legislators are in the process of getting the law on the books in our next half hour.