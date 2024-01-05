ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — An infant went into cardiac arrest after being exposed to and ingesting fentanyl in October in Roanoke Rapids.

Now, the child’s grandmother, who police say was responsible, was arrested Wednesday.

The infant’s grandmother, 42-year-old Melissa Ann Johnson, was found by investigators to be a substance abuser who “left residue amounts of fentanyl in and around the infant’s crib area” on Oct. 23. Police quickly responded to the home in the 1300 block of Washington Street where the child was found unresponsive in the crib.

Life-saving measures were taken and the child was revived before being transported to ECU North Hospital for further treatment.

After an extensive investigation, warrants for Johnson’s arrest were obtained on Nov. 27 for the charge of child abuse involving serious bodily injury. On Wednesday, Johnson was found and taken to the Halifax County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond. She has a court date of Jan. 10.

Since the transport to the hospital was made by first responders, police said the infant spent weeks in the hospital and suffered from an anoxic brain injury “as a result of the overdose.” That infant was released to the parents and they have since moved away from the area, police added.

“We continue to pray for the infant’s long-term recovery. This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided,” a statement read from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.